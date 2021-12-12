Strs Ohio Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,948,000 after buying an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

