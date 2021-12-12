Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 275,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

