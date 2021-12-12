Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $279.68 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,107.90, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.