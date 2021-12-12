Strs Ohio Buys 3,741 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

NNN stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

