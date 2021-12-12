Strs Ohio Buys 2,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

