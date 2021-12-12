Stream Protocol (STPL) Trading 387% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 96.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 387% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

