Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

SFIX stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $8,510,000. Yale University boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

