Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

