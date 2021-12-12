Stephen Spears Sells 23,748 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Avaya stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avaya by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 78,318 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avaya by 67.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.