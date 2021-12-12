Stephen Spears Sells 23,748 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avaya stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Avaya by 101.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 16.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avaya by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 541,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 78,318 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avaya by 67.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

