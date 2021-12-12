Step Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.17 or 0.08059611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.90 or 1.00122390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

