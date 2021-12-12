Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.91. 17,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,191,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

