State Street Corp Takes $150,000 Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Hallmark Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.30. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

