State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 48,954 Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William B. Stilley III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

