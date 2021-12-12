State Street Corp Makes New $138,000 Investment in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 31.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCKT stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.85. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.26%.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

