State Street Corp Invests $116,000 in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp owned 0.27% of AmpliTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPG. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPG opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a current ratio of 35.66.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

