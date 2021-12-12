State Street Corp Invests $110,000 in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of Psychemedics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Shares of PMD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Psychemedics Co. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.