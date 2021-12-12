State Street Corp Invests $105,000 in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.61. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

