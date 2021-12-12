State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,477 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STSA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STSA shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 351,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

