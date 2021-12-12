State Street Corp Buys New Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in urban-gro by 128.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in urban-gro by 6.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in urban-gro by 33.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $591,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO opened at $9.49 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

