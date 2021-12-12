State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 437.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

