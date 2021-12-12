STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $113.04 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

