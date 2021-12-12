Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.97. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $3.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $10.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.36.

SWK stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.56. 1,605,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

