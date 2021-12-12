SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 350 ($4.64) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSPG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 354.13 ($4.70).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 234.30 ($3.11) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.09.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

