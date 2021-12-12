Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 17.2% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the software company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 91.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,956 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

