Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $276.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $253.64 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

