Spire Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.