Spire Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,688 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,697,000 after purchasing an additional 638,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.06 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

