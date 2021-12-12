Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 201.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after buying an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

