Spire Wealth Management Buys 300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

