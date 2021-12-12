SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

