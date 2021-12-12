SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,663,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,873,000.

SPLG stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

