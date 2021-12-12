SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $217,299.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 20% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $217,299.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

