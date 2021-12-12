Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 3.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 79,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 63,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$93.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

