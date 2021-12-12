Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

