Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,094 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

