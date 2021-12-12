Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Invests $200,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

