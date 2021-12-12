Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading Up 3.8%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 2,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

About Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

