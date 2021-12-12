SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several research firms recently commented on SWI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $41,451,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 334,506 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $5,151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 124.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 270,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.93. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

