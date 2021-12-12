Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

