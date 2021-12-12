Soda Coin (SOC) Market Cap Achieves $24.48 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and $626,987.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

