Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 118.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $371.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 805,567 shares of company stock worth $275,654,001 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

