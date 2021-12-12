Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 805,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,654,001. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $371.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.