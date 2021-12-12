Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $2,501,000.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.