Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.81.

SMAR opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,171 shares of company stock worth $5,613,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

