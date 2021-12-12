SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.25. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NYSE SM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

