Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 930,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

