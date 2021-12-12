SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $325,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.49 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

