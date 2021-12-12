SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.22 and traded as high as C$12.60. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 11,632 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.53%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.