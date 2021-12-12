Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0074

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $23,432.50 and approximately $15.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

