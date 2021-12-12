Simmons Bank Sells 2,249 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Dividend

